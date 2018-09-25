Tulsa's River Parks Authority Offers "Monarchs on the Mountain"

On this edition of ST, we learn about a free-to-the-public event happening tomorrow (Saturday the 22nd) at the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area in Tulsa (at 6850 South Elwood Avenue). Tulsa's River Parks Authority will present "Monarchs on the Mountain," a festival celebrating the vital role that Eastern Oklahoma plays in the Great Monarch Butterfly Migration, every autumn, from Canada to Mexico. (The event runs from 10am to 2pm.) Our guest is Rebeca Quiñonez-Piñón; she is the Monarch Outreach Coordinator at the National Wildlife Federation and will appear at tomorrow's event. She also tells us about the diet, life cycle, habits, mysteries, characterisitics, and current threats to Monarchs.