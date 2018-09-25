Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Tulsa's River Parks Authority Offers "Monarchs on the Mountain"

By 51 minutes ago
  • Aired on Friday, September 21st.
    Aired on Friday, September 21st.

On this edition of ST, we learn about a free-to-the-public event happening tomorrow (Saturday the 22nd) at the Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area in Tulsa (at 6850 South Elwood Avenue). Tulsa's River Parks Authority will present "Monarchs on the Mountain," a festival celebrating the vital role that Eastern Oklahoma plays in the Great Monarch Butterfly Migration, every autumn, from Canada to Mexico. (The event runs from 10am to 2pm.) Our guest is Rebeca Quiñonez-Piñón; she is the Monarch Outreach Coordinator at the National Wildlife Federation and will appear at tomorrow's event. She also tells us about the diet, life cycle, habits, mysteries, characterisitics, and current threats to Monarchs.

Tags: 
Butterflies
Birds
Birdwatching
Wildlife Conservation and Preservation
Science
Turkey Mountain (in Tulsa)
Biology
Plants and Flowers
River Parks (Tulsa)
Parks and Rec
Climate Change
Environment
Migration
Wilderness Exploration
Mexico
Canada

Related Content

Monarch Butterfly Population Rejuvenated After Last Year's Record Low

By Mar 4, 2015

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Monarch Butterflies Are On The Rebound

By editor Mar 5, 2016

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

LOURDES GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Can Planting More Milkweed Save Monarch Butterflies? It's Complicated

By May 31, 2016

Monarch butterflies are disappearing.

Populations of these distinctive black and orange migratory insects have been in precipitous decline for the past 20 years, but scientists aren't exactly sure what's causing them to vanish.

'Butterfly Tongues' Are More Ancient Than Flowers, Fossil Study Finds

By Jan 10, 2018

Butterfly beak. Moth mouthpiece. Lepidoptera lips.

Call it whatever you want, the proboscis is a big deal. It's a defining feature of many moths and butterflies – the long, flexible mouthpiece that dips into flowers and draws out nectar.

Britain's Big Butterfly Count Begins, With David Attenborough Leading The Charge

By Jul 20, 2018

The United Kingdom is counting its butterflies today — and will keep going for the next three weeks.

The ninth annual Big Butterfly Campaign kicks off today, with a big boost from a legendary voice.

"I did it in my garden," Sir David Attenborough intoned. "Where are you going to do yours?"

The ask is simple: Anybody in the U.K. can download an app or print out a chart that shows pictures of common butterflies.