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The Oklahoma State Capitol building gets transformed into data and funneled into a metaphorical AI "Brain of Oklahomans." This visual was created manually using royalty-free clip art and photos by KOSU journalists.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
Local & Regional
An Oklahoma consulting firm is selling an AI tool that can predict elections, but can it be trusted?
Lionel Ramos, OPMX
An Oklahoma company is using artificial intelligence to build what it calls the "Brains of Oklahomans." It's predictive AI tech designed for market research, but it has uses in politics, and some experts have raised flags.
From left, Fairo Mitchell, director of the public utilities for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, Joy McGill, state director of advocacy for AARP, State Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, and Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, at a town hall about electricity rates held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, at the Bronson Brookside Library in Tulsa.
Photo by Andrea Eger
/
Oklahoma Watch
Local & Regional
AARP survey finds large percentage of older Oklahomans agree on data centers, utility costs
Angel Ford
Emily Steward Photography
Local & Regional
Tulsa lawyer, victims rights advocate set to release memoir
Angel Ford
Children cared for at Granny & Dot's Early Childhood Development Center.
Jillian Taylor
/
StateImpact Oklahoma
Local & Regional
Oklahoma childcare advocates call for more subsidy funding, policy changes at legislative interim study
Beth Wallis, StateImpact Oklahoma
Local and Regional
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