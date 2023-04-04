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An Oklahoma consulting firm is selling an AI tool that can predict elections, but can it be trusted?
An Oklahoma company is using artificial intelligence to build what it calls the "Brains of Oklahomans." It's predictive AI tech designed for market research, but it has uses in politics, and some experts have raised flags.
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The Justice Department says the search is part of an "ongoing federal investigation", while Omar calls it "an attempt to target political enemies"
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Opposition parties say revisions to the list of eligible voters favor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. Authorities have removed more than 130 million names from the voter roll.
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Saudi Arabia has suspended flights and operations at Riyadh airport after multiple attacks by the Yemeni Houthis.
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The Justice Department is investigating several TV networks for possible antitrust violations. And, President Trump pressures Ukrainians to elect a new leader.
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Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself against measles. For most adults, one shot of the MMR is considered enough protection. But there are certain situations that call for a second dose.
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