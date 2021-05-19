Top Stories
Oklahoma Department of Corrections director claims witnesses gave 'embellished' account of execution
Corrections Director Scott Crow said John Marion Grant was "dry heaving," not convulsing, after the first of three drugs was administered and the doctor present told him Grant's vomiting wasn't entirely uncommon.
While medical experts say it’s unclear why an Oklahoma inmate began convulsing and vomiting after the first of three drugs used to execute him was administered, all agree the dosage was massive compared with what’s standard in surgeries — with one doctor calling it “insane.”
Monday's news update from KWGS 11/01/2021
Health officials say Oklahoma is well positioned to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds if CDC approves Pfizer COVID shots for themThere are about 375,000 kids in that age range in the state, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health expects about 135,000 doses of vaccine for them from the feds in the first week of shipments.
Abedin also reflects on her marriage to former Rep. Anthony Weiner, writing: "[Clinton] said that she did not believe I should pay a professional price for what was ultimately my husband's mistake."
If last year was marked by the emergence of COVID-19 on a global scale, this one has been all about the new solution to end the pandemic: the vaccines.
The airline said it will address the situation with the pilot and that it doesn't condone employees sharing personal political opinions while working or tolerate behavior that leads to divisiveness.
At the opening of a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, António Guterres says the world is "digging our own grave" by not acting more aggressively to mitigate climate change.
The open enrollment period to buy health insurance on HealthCare.gov starts now and runs through Jan. 15, 2022. Look for more options and expanded subsidies this year — and more help signing up.
Labor issues are making staples of school dining hard to find, triggering the worst supply chain headaches these institutions have faced in years. "It's like a ginormous hurricane," one official says.
Beware, Ladies and Gentlemen, as All Hallows' Eve -- October 31st -- draws ever closer...when countless ghosts, zombies, ghouls, and monsters will emerge from the shadows to frighten, unsettle, haunt, and/or collect assorted candies...!
