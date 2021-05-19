© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional
Oklahoma Department of Corrections director claims witnesses gave 'embellished' account of execution
Matt Trotter
,
Corrections Director Scott Crow said John Marion Grant was "dry heaving," not convulsing, after the first of three drugs was administered and the doctor present told him Grant's vomiting wasn't entirely uncommon.
Local & Regional
City working group presents plan to spend $50M of Tulsa's American Rescue Plan funding
Matt Trotter
,
Local & Regional
Tulsa County Sheriff buying system to keep tabs on some jail inmates' vital signs in case of medical emergencies
Matt Trotter
,
Studio Tulsa
Hidden Halloween 2021 Photo
The Hidden Sixties Halloween Special for 2021!
Scott Gregory
,
Beware, Ladies and Gentlemen, as All Hallows' Eve -- October 31st -- draws ever closer...when countless ghosts, zombies, ghouls, and monsters will emerge from the shadows to frighten, unsettle, haunt, and/or collect assorted candies...!
