Tribe Recognition

Published October 28, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

John visits the Schaghticoke Indian reservation, located in western Connecticut, near the town of Kent. The Schaghticoke are seeking federal recognition from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. They say recognition would give them access to government programs that would improve their housing, education, and healthcare. But some residents and government leaders fear the Schaghticoke will follow the lead of other Native American tribes and build a large casino in rural Connecticut.

Copyright 2002 NPR