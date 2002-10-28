John Ydstie talks with three people who are working to get more people to vote. One of them is Daniel Berwick, the Get-Out-the-Vote campaign coordinator for Democrat Tony Sanchez's run for Governor of Texas. Berwick's group has about 300 vans taking volunteers into neighborhoods throughout the state to knock on more than a million doors each weekend. John also talks with Dan Lavey, a Republican political consultant in Oregon, and Julie Gibson, who works for the Missouri Democratic Party.

Copyright 2002 NPR