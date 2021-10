Ever since John Allen Muhammad and John Lee Malvo -- the suspects in the Washington-area sniper case -- were arrested last Thursday, government attorneys from Maryland, Virginia, Alabama, Washington, D.C., and Washington State have been competing with the Department of Justice over first crack at prosecuting them. NPR Senior News Analyst Daniel Schorr is concerned that this competition may be at the expense of the interests of justice. (2:45)

