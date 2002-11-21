Jazz Trumpeter Steven Bernstein

With his quartet, Sex Mob, he's just released a new CD called Diaspora Blues. Last year, the band released a CD paying homage to the music of James Bond films. It's called Sex Mob Does Bond and is the sextet's third album. Bernstein also heads two other groups: Diaspora Soul, which specializes in performing versions of ancient Jewish melodies, and Millennial Territory Orchestra, with which he explores jazz from the 1920s and 1930s. This interview first aired November 21, 2001.

