© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

James McMurtry and 'Saint Mary of the Woods'

By Steve Inskeep
Published November 29, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

James McMurtry's sixth album, Saint Mary of the Woods, has a lot in common with his previous work — depressed characters leading sad or lonely lives populate his songs. McMurtry thinks that writing about unhappy people is more interesting, so he's not changing his tune. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with McMurtry about his career and the song "Choctaw Bingo," off the new album. Saint Mary of the Woods is released by Sugarhill Records. (8:45)

Copyright 2002 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.