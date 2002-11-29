James McMurtry and 'Saint Mary of the Woods'

James McMurtry's sixth album, Saint Mary of the Woods, has a lot in common with his previous work — depressed characters leading sad or lonely lives populate his songs. McMurtry thinks that writing about unhappy people is more interesting, so he's not changing his tune. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with McMurtry about his career and the song "Choctaw Bingo," off the new album. Saint Mary of the Woods is released by Sugarhill Records. (8:45)

Copyright 2002 NPR