Feds Raid Software Company

By Tovia Smith
Published December 5, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

NPR's Tovia Smith reports on today's raid of a Boston high-tech firm called Ptech Inc. to investigate allegations it is secretly funded by a Saudi businessman who is designated by the U.S. government as a terrorist financier. The firm's clients include the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. House of Representatives. Homeland Security Director Tom Ridge says there is no evidence the company has posed a threat to national security. No one has been arrested, and no charges have been filed.

Tovia Smith is an award-winning NPR National Correspondent based in Boston, who's spent more than three decades covering news around New England and beyond.