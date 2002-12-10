© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

View From The Committee

By Robert Siegel
Published December 10, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

Robert Siegel talks with Rep. Porter Goss (R-FL), chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, about the release of the report on pre-Sept. 11 intelligence gathering.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.