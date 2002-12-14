Voices in the News

A sound montage of some of the voices in this past week's news, including former Vice President Al Gore; incoming Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-MS); President George W. Bush; William Donaldson, Bush's nominee to head the Securities and Exchange Commission; President Bush; John Snow, Bush's nominee for treasury secretary; Boston Archdiocese spokesman Christopher Coyne; Anne Barrett Doyle of the Coalition of Catholics and Survivors; and former President Jimmy Carter.

Copyright 2002 NPR