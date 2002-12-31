© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utility Deregulation Backfires in California, Nevada

By Scott Horsley
Published December 31, 2002 at 11:00 PM CST

In part three of a series on deregulation, NPR's Scott Horsley reports on how deregulated electrical utilities have increased the cost of powering the neon lights of the Las Vegas strip. Deregulation was supposed to reduce the cost of electricity, but in parts of Nevada and California, it's had the opposite effect. New power plants and transmission lines are expensive, and financial problems at some of the biggest utility companies have made it hard for them to raise the necessary capital.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.