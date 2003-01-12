Faith-Based Initiative

NPR's Barbara Bradley Hagerty reports on the status of President Bush's plan to bring religious groups into government social service programs. The initiative bogged down in Congress, so the president issued executive orders allowing faith groups to get government contracts to offer such services as housing and substance-abuse treatment. Now, those groups face issues, including whether they can use government money to hire only members of their own faith, or to build facilities that might be used for worship.

Copyright 2003 NPR