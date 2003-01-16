© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Migrating' Zoo Penguins Play Follow the Leader

By John Ydstie
Published January 16, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

At the San Francisco Zoo, six new penguins have had the rest of the group swimming in circles for the past month. The newcomers appear to have sparked a "migration" trend after the rest of the flock had enjoyed 19 years of sedentary life. The behavior is rare in captivity. NPR's John Ydstie speaks with zookeeper Jane Tollini.

Copyright 2003 NPR

John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.