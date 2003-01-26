© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Modern Art as Torture

By Lynn Neary
Published January 26, 2003 at 11:00 PM CST

Host Lynn Neary talks with art historian Victoria Combalia about the use of modern art as torture during Spain's civil war 65 years ago. Combalia says the work of artists such as Kandinsky, Klee and Dali was the inspiration for secret cells and torture centers built in Barcelona. She says the torture cells, built in 1938, used geometric abstraction and surrealism to influence and affect prisoners. The torture centers were the creation of French anarchist Alphonse Laurencic.

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.