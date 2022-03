Storyteller David Greenberger gathers the words of the elderly and sets them to music. At a Chattanooga, Tenn., senior center, Greenberger recorded "Hollywood" -- real name Albert Enzel -- pondering the insanity of killing. This story and others are on a CD, Mayor of the Tennessee River by David Greenberger and the Shaking Ray Levis on PelPel records.

