Subway Art: New York's Underground Treasures

When the New York City subway was first built 100 years ago, it was informed by a philosophical movement known as "The City Beautiful." It held that art and architecture must appeal to many -- not just the elite -- and that beautiful structures could inspire civic virtue. Since 1985, a Metropolitan Transportation Authority program known as Arts for Transit has revived that notion, spreading beautiful mosaics, sculptures and other hidden treasures underground. NPR's Margot Adler reports.

