Godard's 'Masculin/Feminin' Enhanced for DVD

It has been nearly 30 years since Jean-Luc Godard's film Masculin/Feminin debuted. Starring Jean-Pierre Leaud and Chantal Goya, the film captured the spirit of Paris in the late-1960s.

Masculin/Feminin has emerged as a classic, a landmark in cinema. Now it's being released in a new DVD package by Criterion. Among the new features included are recent interviews with Goya and Godard collaborators Willy Kurant and Jean-Pierre Gorin.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.