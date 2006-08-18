© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
A Reissue of '60s Jazz from McLean

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published August 18, 2006 at 10:00 AM CDT

Jazz alto saxophonist Jackie McLean passed away in March. McLean was a disciple of Charlie Parker and a leading hardbop saxophonist in the '50s.

In the '60s, McLean was a mainstay of the Blue Note label, where he liberalized his concept, even recording with Ornette Coleman. In later years his bands often included his former students at the University of Hartford, where he'd taught for decades. Our jazz critic reviews a reissue of one of McLean's '60s classics, It's Time.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.