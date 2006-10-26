© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
'Babel' Weaves a Story Out of Noise, Desperation

By Bob Mondello
Published October 26, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The latest film from Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and screenwriter Guillermo Arriaga (Amores Perros and 21 Grams) follows multiple story lines that span three continents.

The threads include a young deaf Japanese girl struggling to recover from her mother's death; the shooting of an American tourist in Morocco; and the relationship between a Mexican woman and the two American children she cares for.

The film reveals the connections between its characters -- and, as the title suggests, the difficulties they have in communicating.

