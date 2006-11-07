© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
One DVD Collection, 50 Movies

Fresh Air | By John Powers
Published November 7, 2006

Janus Films was a pioneer distributor of art films by the likes of Fellini, Bergman and Kurosawa. To celebrate its 50 years in business, it has launched a nationwide tour of its films and released a massive new DVD boxed collection, Essential Art House: 50 Years of Janus Films.

The collection features 50 of the studio's most famous films -- the movies are not only good, but offer a glimpse into our cultural past.

