© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Schwartzman Lives 'The Darjeeling Limited'

Published September 29, 2007 at 7:00 AM CDT

The Darjeeling Limited, director Wes Anderson's newest film, opened the New York Film Festival this weekend.

Jason Schwartzman co-wrote the screenplay and plays Jack Whitman, one of three brothers who go on what they hope will be a spiritual journey through India. He talks with Scott Simon about filming in India, and about what his character could possibly store in 11 pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.