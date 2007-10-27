Chazz Palminteri's 'Bronx Tale' on Broadway

Chazz Palminteri returns to the stage with the semi-autobiographical tale of his youth titled A Bronx Tale.

Palminteri was unemployed when he wrote the one-man show, which debuted in Los Angeles in 1989. A movie version was made four years later; and now almost 20 years later he brings his show to Broadway.

The story is about a young man growing up at East 187th Street and Belmont Avenue in New York, surrounded by a hard-working father, a neighborhood boss who takes a shine to him, and a supporting cast of wise guys.

Palminteri speaks with Scott Simon.

