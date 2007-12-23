© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
'Button-Down Mind' Changed Modern Comedy

By Ben Manilla
Published December 23, 2007 at 1:36 PM CST

Bob Newhart's debut album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, was the first comedy album ever to hit No. 1. It saved the struggling Warner Brothers Records and changed the face of modern comedy.

Newhart and comedian and late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien offer insight on this landmark recording. They discuss how the recording came to be, memorable moments on the album and why it holds up today.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

