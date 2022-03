Fresh Air TV critic David Bianculli reviews DVD collections of British TV shows, including a few series that have never before been televised in the U.S. Highlights include Fortysomething, a six-part comedy series featuring Hugh Laurie, the star of the U.S. medical drama House; and Helen Mirren at the BBC, a collection of nine TV productions featuring Mirren from 1974 to 1982.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.