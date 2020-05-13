Famed Restaurant Uniquely Solves Social Distancing Issue

© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Published May 13, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The famed restaurant The Inn At Little Washington reopens soon in Virginia. To ensure social distancing, it will likely operate at half-capacity. Empty tables might seem unpleasant. So the chef is filling them. He's placing mannequins at every other table, romantic couples, which sit there in 1940s clothes - or most sit. A photo in Washingtonian Magazine shows one mannequin on one knee as if proposing to his date. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.