Famed Restaurant Uniquely Solves Social Distancing Issue

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The famed restaurant The Inn At Little Washington reopens soon in Virginia. To ensure social distancing, it will likely operate at half-capacity. Empty tables might seem unpleasant. So the chef is filling them. He's placing mannequins at every other table, romantic couples, which sit there in 1940s clothes - or most sit. A photo in Washingtonian Magazine shows one mannequin on one knee as if proposing to his date. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.