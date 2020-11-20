Today Is The Last Day To Help DC's National Zoo Name Its Baby Panda

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Voting ends today in a very important election here in Washington, D.C. The National Zoo wants help deciding what to name their 3-month-old panda. Panda McPanda-Face is not an option. The choices are in Mandarin Chinese. Fu Zai means prosperous boy. Xiao Qi ji translates to little miracle. Xing Fu is happy and prosperous. Zai Zai is a traditional nickname for a boy.