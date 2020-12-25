© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flight Attendant Wants To Help Reunite 2 Friends

Published December 25, 2020 at 5:48 AM CST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A flight attendant wants to help reunite two friends. When her plane landed in Atlanta last week, Fabiola Figueroa rescued someone's stuffed animal. It's a plush cat, a little worn, clearly well-loved. And now it's traveling with the crew on flights to Memphis, Louisville, Atlanta. The airline is making calls, and the flight attendant put the word out online. No one has claimed it yet, but here's hoping for a little bit of Christmas magic. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.