Wisconsin Bakery Makes Cookies With Burglary Suspect's Face On Them

Do not mess with Krieg's Lakeside Bakery in Milwaukee. A burglar broke into the bakery and took the cash drawer. At one point, that suspect turned his head and a security camera caught the profile of his face. The bakery then made sugar cookies with the image of his face and gave them away for free. Milwaukee police say they've made an arrest now, although they are not crediting the wanted poster cookies. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.