Celebrating 50 Years Of Those Styrofoam Cups Of Instant Ramen Noodles
NOEL KING, HOST:
Good morning. I'm Noel King. Nissin Foods is celebrating 50 years of Cup Noodle, those Styrofoam cups of instant ramen noodles. And to mark the occasion, they are selling something that truly no one asked for - soup-flavored soda. Flavors include a ginger ale-style soda with hints of salty sauce and pepper; also seafood, curry and chili tomato. Nissin Foods says whether it's delicious or not is up to you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Corrected: September 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT
In this report, we incorrectly say Nissin Foods is selling the soup-flavored soda. It is being sold by Nissin Japan. Also, this report implies that Cup Noodles are always served in Styrofoam and that the soda is available in multiple countries. In Japan, Cup Noodles are no longer served in Styrofoam, and the soda is available only in Japan.