'Wait Wait' for Oct. 9, 2021: Ilana Glazer plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ilana Glazer and panelists Helen Hong, Adam Burke and Roxanne Roberts. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Social Media Meltdown; A Really Off Offshore Bank; Child's Play for Netflix

Panel Questions

The Family Business Gets Too Young

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about adults playing children's games, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Ilana Glazer On Donuts

Ilana Glazer shot to fame as the co-creator and co-star of Broad City. She now has a new comedy special about life during the pandemic in New York City. Since she's a Glazer, we thought we ask about the things that get glazed: donuts.

Panel Questions

Turning on The Swift Signal; More Proof You Should Proofread; Baggy Pants Forever!

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Why Did The Californian Cross The Road; This Year's Mustn't Have Halloween Costume; One Man Boldly Goes

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

After the success of Squid Game, our panelists predict what Netflix's next big hit will be.

