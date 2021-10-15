World Cafe 30th Anniversary: 30 Under 30

World Cafe has been on the air for 30 years this year. To celebrate, every week for the next 30 weeks, you can join us while we look back into the archives. But let's be clear: World Cafe has no plans to slow down... so we also want to look forward to the future of music – with our 30 Under 30 list. We've chosen 30 artists who are 30 years old or younger, who we believe are poised to be the next generation of World Cafe stars. Each week, we'll reveal one of the artists on that list.

SHAMIR

Based in Philadelphia, Shamir first made waves in 2014 with a pop song called "On The Regular," resulting in his being pointed to as a potential new pop star. And then, as quickly as that success had arrived, Shamir swerved.

Ever since, over seven records, Shamir has been experimenting and exploring, working to construct a sound entirely his own. His most recent album, appropriately self-titled, feels almost like a creative rebirth – and sounds like it.

Listen to Shamir's World Cafe session from December 2020

Arlo Parks

Before Arlo Parks broke out in the US, she was already bubbling up in her home city of London a few years ago when her debut song, "Cola," was streamed millions of times. But it was her recent debut LP, Collapsed in Sunbeams, an album that reflected the isolation and quiet of pandemic lockdowns through thoughtful musicianship and honest lyrics, that took her to the next level. She graced the cover of NME, she won the breakthrough artist award at the 2021 BRIT awards, and last month, that debut album won the Mercury Prize. It's just the beginning for Arlo Parks, but what a beginning.

Listen to Arlo Parks' World Cafe session from January 2021

Marcus King

Years ago, Marcus King was already being hailed as a guitar prodigy. He started playing in bands when he was a teen, first getting attention in the blues and Americana world with The Marcus King Band. But things really kicked into high gear a couple years ago when he started working with Dan Auerbach in Nashville. In 2020, King released his debut solo album, El Dorado, which was nominated for best Americana album at the Grammy Awards. Oh, and did I mention he's only 25? He's already had an exciting career – and there's lots more to come.

Listen to Marcus King's World Cafe session from January 2020

