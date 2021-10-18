© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
A squash grown by an Ohio husband-and-wife team captures world record

Published October 18, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Donna and Todd Skinner, who grew a squash that stands about chest high. A photo makes it look like a giant greenish pumpkin. Think of the face you could carve. That squash weighs 2,164 pounds - more than a ton, the same as an old Volkswagen Beetle or the Liberty Bell - and a world record. Our editor Andrea wrote this dad joked - mom joke? - so I must say it. It squashed the competition. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.