Red Cross looking for donors with current blood and platelet supply 'just not enough'

The Red Cross is calling for donors amid an ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage.

Northern Oklahoma Chapter Executive Director Mary Ann White said the current local supply is the lowest it’s been this time of year in about six years.

"We're almost [at] a half a day blood supply sitting on the shelf, which is just not enough. So, it is critical in our communities to keep our communities safe and healthy for folks to be able to give blood at this time," White said.

Hospital demand is up, and the number of donors has started to fall off with the holidays approaching. All blood types are needed, especially type O. COVID-19 precautions remain in place at blood drives and donation centers.

"We're asking you to schedule appointments so there's only so many folks there giving blood at that time. Everybody's still masked up, everybody has received COVID vaccines that is working for the American Red Cross that are there," White said.

Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (2767).

The Red Cross is offering several incentives to bring donors in. People who donate blood Nov. 1–12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii as part of Amazon Prime Video’s promotion of the new series "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Donors who come in through Nov. 23 will get Amazon gift cards.