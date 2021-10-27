A more infectious COVID Delta variant is failing to take hold for now

An offshoot of the COVID Delta variant called Delta Plus has been spreading in the United Kingdom. It’s thought to be more transmissible than the Delta variant and has been found in a handful of states.

Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, says officials are still speculating why Delta Plus hasn’t taken greater hold in the United States.

“It is a little more infectious than the original Delta variant,” said Clarke. “We’re not quite sure why it hasn’t totally taken over the United States.”

Clarke says one reason might be because of natural immunity from the globally disproportionate Delta surge in the USA.

“It may be the fact that because the United States has had such a huge spike this summer with the Delta variant itself that we had enough immunity that it couldn’t really take hold.”

But Clarke says natural immunity can wear off as soon as 90 days, and those who’ve been previously infected could get sick again.

“If they do not get vaccinated, they will become susceptible again,” said Clarke. “We may see those people get a second Delta infection if we’re still pretty slow to get vaccinated.”