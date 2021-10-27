© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ahead of Halloween, a survey shows more Americans believe in ghosts

Published October 27, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A recent survey from the analytics company YouGov says that 2 in 5 Americans believe ghosts exist. And the findings get spookier from there. One in five Americans thinks they have actually seen a ghost. I am absolutely one of them. Ask me anything. It's an experience so common we might have to change the name of these encounters. Instead of paranormal activity, maybe it should just be called kind-of-normal activity. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.