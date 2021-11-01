'This will be a gut check for the morality of the Oklahoma government': expert urges state to wait on executions

On Oct. 28, Oklahoma executed John Marion Grant at the state prison in McAlester. Just hours before, the Supreme Court of the United States vacated a stay of execution ordered by a lower court. KWGS's Elizabeth Caldwell spoke to Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, about what happened. They started the conversation talking about how the Supreme Court vacated 22 stays of executions and preliminary injunctions during the last six months of the Trump presidency. Listen to their conversation above.