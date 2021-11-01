© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
'This will be a gut check for the morality of the Oklahoma government': expert urges state to wait on executions

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published November 1, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT
More than 1,300 inmates have been executed by lethal injection in the United States since the method was first introduced in 1977.

On Oct. 28, Oklahoma executed John Marion Grant at the state prison in McAlester. Just hours before, the Supreme Court of the United States vacated a stay of execution ordered by a lower court. KWGS's Elizabeth Caldwell spoke to Robert Dunham, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, about what happened. They started the conversation talking about how the Supreme Court vacated 22 stays of executions and preliminary injunctions during the last six months of the Trump presidency. Listen to their conversation above.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
