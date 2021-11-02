Remains found in Turley identified; two still missing

Two people are missing and one is confirmed dead in a case the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says is in early stages.

76-year-old Jack Grimes was confirmed dead by TCSO Tuesday. His remains were discovered by hunters near E. 59th St. and Yorktown Ave. on Sunday.

His death has been ruled a homicide. Sheriff Vic Regalado says his office is still searching the area where Grimes was found.

“We currently are searching the area where Jack’s remains were found for additional victims. We cannot rule out the possibility that Glenda and Dewayne have also met with foul play,” said Regalado

59-year-old Dewayne Selby and his 80-year-old mother Glenda “Cookie” Parton are also missing.

Selby lived with Grimes. The two were reportedly going to a horse show in Ft. Worth on Oct. 22 but the car they were traveling in, a red Ford Taurus, was found abandoned at Mohawk Park on Oct. 28.

Parton, who lives in Pryor, traveled to Tulsa to look for them. She was last seen Oct. 25. Her car, a red Kia, was found abandoned near Highway 75 in the area of 56th St. North on Oct. 26.

One thing the three have in common is they all were involved in showing horses. While Regalado acknowledged the show horse business involves a lot of money, he says he doesn’t know if it’s related.

“What we do know is the horse business is pretty significant here in Oklahoma and if there’s any individuals out there that can provide assistance or information, we would encourage them to contact us.”

Tips can be passed to TCSO at 918-596-8836 or through tips@tcso.org.

