Stretch of Highway 169 will bear name of slain police officer

A section of Highway 169 will bear the name of slain Tulsa police officer Craig Johnson.

A ceremony was held Wednesday at the Mingo Valley division of the Tulsa Police Department to unveil signage.

Police Chief Wendell Holmes said the location of the Craig Johnson Memorial Highway has significance because it’s within the boundaries of Union Public Schools. Johnson went to school in the district.

Rep. Carol Bush also spoke about a new law Johnson was active in creating meant to stop the theft of copper wiring from street lights.

“It was only fitting I rename the Oklahoma Scrap Metal Act after Sergeant Johnson when I reintroduced the bill this year. It was his legislation and it was his passion to focus on this type of crime and try to be part of the solution so our communities can stay safe and keep the lights on.”

The Sergeant Craig Johnson Metal Theft Act tightens documentation requirements around the buying and selling of scrap metals.

Johnson was murdered during a traffic stop in 2020. Then 32-year-old David Ware is accused of shooting him to death.

Ware, who prosecutors say was a heroin dealer, has pled not guilty to the murder and is set for a death penalty trial next year.

A second officer, Aurash Zarkeshan, was also shot and critically wounded but survived.

Franklin said he hopes Zarkeshan will be able to return to full duty.

“We are working towards getting Aurash back out there as well so he can be standing amongst us,” said Franklin.

Signs for Craig Johnson Memorial Highway will be placed on the east side of US-169 just south of the East 81st St. interchange and on the west side of US-169 north of the East 51st St. interchange.

