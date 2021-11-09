Tulsa City Council aims to include tribes in policy talks

The first meeting of the Tulsa City Council’s tribal relations committee took place today.

A majority of councilors attended. Chair Kara Joy McKee says that’s because of Mayor G.T. Bynum’s recent decision to file documents with the Supreme Court of the United States supporting Attorney General John O’Connor’s push to overturn the tribal sovereignty affirming McGirt v. Oklahoma decision.

“There are more councilors here than were planning to attend before,” said McKee.

Councilors Phil Lakin and Connie Dodson were absent.

McKee said she talked with Chief David Hill in June about the possibility of forming the committee. The purpose will be to work with tribes on city policy.

“When issues come up where we can work together, or when issues come up where there are challenges we need to sort out, we want to have a regular meeting already scheduled,” said McKee.

McKee and the other councilors discussed how to involve tribal representation and whether or not a delegate from the mayor’s office would be appropriate for the committee.

McKee also introduced what she called a “land acknowledgement.” It’s a paragraph to be read before every regular city council meeting meant to affirm the sovereignty of tribes.

The next meeting of the tribal relations committee is set for next month. Future meetings will be livestreamed on the city’s website.