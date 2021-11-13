'Wait Wait' for Nov. 13, 2021: Ed Begley Jr. plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Ed Begley Jr. and panelists Paula Poundstone, Alonzo Bodden and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Vaxstyles of the Rich And Famous; Lactose Exuberance; Matrimonial Excess

Panel Questions

What's In the Thames?

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a group of people standing up for a bizarre interest, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Ed Begley Jr. on The Bee MovieEd Begley Jr. is an environmental activist and one of the most prolific actors working, having appeared in over 300 projects over 55 years. It took some digging, but we finally found a movie he DIDN'T star in, so we invited him to play a game we call, "Ed Begley Jr., Meet Bee Movie Sr."

Panel Questions

Flushing Spring Water; Uber Leftovers; An Update On An Old Story

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Work/Text Balance; When To Turn Out The Lights; and Movie Snacks Without the Movie.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what people will eat this Thanksgiving to save money.

