'Now they'll have one more arrow in their quiver': attorney predicts attempts to oust parole board member will continue

Public Radio Tulsa
Published November 15, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST
5dd09b3a574f3.preview.jpg
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board member Kelly Doyle

Parole board member Kelly Doyle has been the target of identical back-to-back lawsuits filed by both Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and Attorney General John O'Connor. The pair alleged that Doyle makes money off the release of prisoners because she works at an organization that helps people recently released from prison find jobs. No lawsuit has been successful in removing Doyle from the board. She recently asked the Supreme Court of Oklahoma for a sanction against O'Connor amounting to attorney fees. Nevertheless, Kevin Doyle, who's representing Kelly Doyle, says he doesn't think the attempts to get his client off the board are over, in part because of a new law that went into effect Nov. 1. Listen above to Kevin Doyle speak to KWGS's Elizabeth Caldwell.