© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma plans to use unidentified drugs to execute Julius Jones

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published November 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST
The gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla.
The gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla.

Death row inmate Julius Jones is set to be executed on Thursday with drugs the Department of Corrections refuses to produce documents on.

Retired New York attorney Fred Hodara is suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for records around its lethal injection drugs. He requested an expedited hearing but was told the court couldn’t fit him in before the execution of Jones.

Hodara’s attorney, Brette Peña, said she’ll go before Oklahoma City district court Judge Anthony Bonner on Nov. 30.

Anthony Bonner
District Judge Anthony Bonner

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to do it with the court’s schedule. They just didn’t have any time for us before the 30th. That’s still important because there are so many executions scheduled after Mr. Jones,” said Peña.

The Department of Corrections has long refused to give details on its lethal injection drugs, such as quality testing and expiration dates. They’ve been used in three botched killings by the state so far.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell