Oklahoma plans to use unidentified drugs to execute Julius Jones

Death row inmate Julius Jones is set to be executed on Thursday with drugs the Department of Corrections refuses to produce documents on.

Retired New York attorney Fred Hodara is suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for records around its lethal injection drugs. He requested an expedited hearing but was told the court couldn’t fit him in before the execution of Jones.

Hodara’s attorney, Brette Peña, said she’ll go before Oklahoma City district court Judge Anthony Bonner on Nov. 30.

District Judge Anthony Bonner

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to do it with the court’s schedule. They just didn’t have any time for us before the 30th. That’s still important because there are so many executions scheduled after Mr. Jones,” said Peña.

The Department of Corrections has long refused to give details on its lethal injection drugs, such as quality testing and expiration dates. They’ve been used in three botched killings by the state so far.