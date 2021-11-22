Legislators in talks with Oklahoma Health Care Authority and governor over plan for Medicaid delivery system

A state representative trusts the entity that administers Medicaid in Oklahoma won’t push ahead with a plan for privatized healthcare on its own.

Rep. Marcus McEntire, who opposes Medicaid managed by private insurance companies, said he and other legislators have been in conversation with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

“We’re communicating a lot better and we’re disagreeing a lot better, which is good because we can work from there,” said McEntire.

The collaboration comes after a shakeup on the health care authority board reflecting a rift between the legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt on how the state’s recent Medicaid expansion should be delivered.

At a health care authority board meeting two months ago, rules paving the way for private insurance companies to manage Medicaid were tabled after two governor appointees argued and voted against them. Stitt subsequently replaced those members.

At a Nov. 17 meeting, the rules were voted on again and passed 4 to 3. All members appointed by the governor voted for the rules, while legislature appointees voted against them.

McEntire said the legislature was aware of the board’s agenda.

“We did know Senate Bill 131 rules were going to be put on the agenda even though we disagreed with the reason they were being put on,” said McEntire. “They were going to put them on there regardless and they had the votes.”

McEntire said he wasn’t aware there would be conflict at the meeting, though. OHCA CEO Kevin Corbett verbally sparred with board members appointed by the legislature over the passing of the rules.

Corbett said OHCA needs the rules to be in compliance with SB 131, a bill McEntire and other authors have said was meant to act as a guardrail around Stitt’s previous managed care plan. That plan was halted by the Supreme Court of Oklahoma.

Corbett said he spoke with Attorney General John O’Connor directly about coming into compliance with SB 131.

Member Tanya Case pushed back on the idea that O’Connor is worried about being non-compliant with laws, referring to his struggle against President Biden’s vaccine requirements.

“We have an attorney general right now that’s questioning a presidential law,” said Case.

Even though the rules passed, McEntire said he expects OHCA to wait on issuing calls for proposals. He said the legislature won’t take kindly to OHCA using SB 131 as a “hammer” for pushing through third-party managed care.

“If the Senate and the House get on the same page for a delivery model, we can pass it with a veto proof majority,” said McEntire.