Latest coronavirus variant has put oil producing countries in a tough spot
Published December 1, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST
OPEC delayed a committee meeting to assess the impact of the omicron variant. The group needs to decide whether to hit pause on production increases or keep boosting output.
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.