St. Francis seeing higher COVID test positivity

St. Francis Hospital System gives an update on COVID numbers.

Spokeswoman Lauren Landwerlin said the number of positive tests per week is ticking up.

“Right now we’re seeing about 556 positive tests per week. Just for reference, at the peak of our previous two surges we were seeing around 2,000 and 1,500 respectively,” said Landwerlin.

Landwerlin said increased test positivity precedes more patients.

“Generally, increase in positivity rates is a reliable predictor of future admission rates.”

Landwerlin also said the average age of a patient needing a ventilator has dropped to the lowest point yet.

“Last week was our lowest number that we saw at 48 years old,” said Landwerlin.