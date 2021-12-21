It's NYE on KWGS! -- Celebrate with NPR's Toast of the Nation

Join us on Friday night, the 31st, for Toast of the Nation, a New Year's Eve NPR program that's been a listener fave ever since it began back in the '70s. Airing from 9pm till 1am on 89.5-FM, Toast of the Nation is the ideal audio compliment for any NYE occasion: festive jazz you can party to, and celebrate with, even if you're in some sort of a "lockdown" situation...! In this year's stellar line-up, we'll enjoy "recorded live in concert" sets from Quinteto Astor Piazzolla, harpist Brandee Younger, organist Cory Henry, and trumpeter Keyon Harrold with The Louis Cole Big Band. Happy New Year! And turn it up!