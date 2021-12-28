‘12 shots rang out’: man describes shooting of child at apartment complex

After a summer of what police say was unprecedented gun violence in Tulsa, a 13-year-old was shot to death around 4 a.m. Monday morning at Savanna Landing apartments. Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg says since the investigation is new, information on the weapon used to commit the crime isn't being shared. According to most recent numbers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives over 7 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2019, and over 6 million were imported in 2020. Listen above to a resident of Savanna Landing apartments talk about the shooting. This is the second 13-year-old shot to death in the city in less than a week.