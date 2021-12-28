© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘12 shots rang out’: man describes shooting of child at apartment complex

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published December 28, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST
tpd_guns_recovered.jpg
Tulsa Police
/
On Sep. 7, Tulsa Police Department said it seized more than 200 guns in response to an uptick in violent crime.

After a summer of what police say was unprecedented gun violence in Tulsa, a 13-year-old was shot to death around 4 a.m. Monday morning at Savanna Landing apartments. Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg says since the investigation is new, information on the weapon used to commit the crime isn't being shared. According to most recent numbers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives over 7 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2019, and over 6 million were imported in 2020. Listen above to a resident of Savanna Landing apartments talk about the shooting. This is the second 13-year-old shot to death in the city in less than a week.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell