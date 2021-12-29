'They're waiting each and every day': race massacre survivors anticipate court decision as attorney petitions feds

The attorney representing the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors in their pursuit of reparations calls on the federal government to do more.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons on Tuesday told MSNBC host Joy Reid that the Department of Justice should help locate all the race massacre survivor graves.

“We’re asking for the Department of Justice to come in and investigate the largest crime scene in U.S. history. We’re talking about 40 square blocks,” said Solomon-Simmons.

Solomon-Simmons said he sent a letter to the DOJ asking them to intervene.

In the meantime, the race massacre survivors are still waiting for a court to decide whether or not their lawsuit against the city of Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma can go forward.

“They’re waiting each and every day trying to figure out if they’re gonna have an opportunity to move forward. We’re still waiting. It’s been over 90 days. How much longer do these people have to wait for justice?” said Solomon-Simmons.

The judge on the case is Caroline Wall who won election in 2014. She described herself then as a conservative Christian with 24 years of experience as a lawyer.

