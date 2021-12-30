© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prepping for the omicron wave

By Blake Farmer,
Martha BebingerCheryl Corley
Published December 30, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST

Skyrocketing omicron case numbers in some states have hospitals nationwide trying to prepare for another big surge. Here's how things look in the Northeast, South and Midwest.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Blake Farmer
Blake Farmer is WPLN's assistant news director, but he wears many hats - reporter, editor and host. He covers the Tennessee state capitol while also keeping an eye on Fort Campbell and business trends, frequently contributing to national programs. Born in Tennessee and educated in Texas, Blake has called Nashville home for most of his life.
Martha Bebinger
Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.