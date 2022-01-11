NPR's Steve Inskeep interviews former President Trump about false election fraud claims during Morning Edition WED. 1/12/22
The future of Guantanamo Bay detention camp — and the 39 prisoners still there
Published January 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST
The U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, admitted its first inmates 20 years ago Tuesday. The debate over what to do with the last prisoners, most of whom have never been charged, continues.
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.